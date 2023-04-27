‘The Coolest OG’S’ second season arrives on Netflix

Competition reality series, The Coolest OG’s, is set to reach millions of viewers across Africa as the South African season two arrives on Netflix on April 26.

Building on the success of its first season and its international format acquisition by Banijay, season two promises an exhilarating blend of competition and excitement that will captivate audiences.

Hosted by TaFire, it features a new cast of senior citizens aged 60-80 competing in a series of fun and unexpected challenges with the help of the Gen Z crowd.

From modeling, songwriting, and music videos to gaming, cooking, and acting, these vibrant older contestants will showcase their skills and zest for life.

They will compete for a R100 000 cash prize and the title of the coolest OG by participating in a series of fun and exciting challenges with the help of their grandchildren.

The panel of young and influential celebrity judges, include Tresor, Candice Modiselle, Ms Cosmo, Macc Gee, Mpumi ‘Msakazi’ Mlambo, Neo Nontso, Benny Afroe, Primo, Touchline, Liopelo Maphathe, and the late Chef Lentswe Bhengu.

The judges must determine which of the contestants still have what it takes to be the Coolest OG, with a cash prize up for grabs.

Jimmy Muteba, Founder of Rebelintown Productions, said: “We’re thrilled to bring The Coolest OG’s to Netflix, reaffirming our commitment to delivering entertaining formats and embracing digital platforms. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we’re excited about the future and our upcoming projects, including a groundbreaking digital platform, Moodswing, that will revolutionize global communication.”

