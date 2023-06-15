‘The Deal’ short film represents Mzansi at Essence Film Festival

Award-winning Short film The Deal will be representing South Africa in New Orleans at the Essence Film Festival 2023.

The Festival is regarded as the largest yearly festival in the United States of America that celebrates African American culture.

Almost half a million people flock through to New Orleans to attend the festival, which also conducts exhibitions and conferences.

The film, which is about gender-based violence and mental health, features thespians such as Jerry Mofokeng, Abigail Kubeka, Aubrey Poo, Napo Masheane, and Matli Mohapeloa.

It follows the life of an 18-year-old South African girl, Thandeka, played by Botlhale Boikanyo, who finds herself in a transactional sexual affair with a wealthy benefactor.

The film focuses on the thematic area of transgenerational transactional relationships otherwise widely labeled “blesser and blesse” relationships in South Africa, whilst exploring the toll often carried by young girls in pursuit of higher education.

The Deal is also the first film in South Africa to feature a dementia-diagnosed character and present a snapshot of her life and that of her family and caregivers. Abigail Kubeka plays a character that has dementia.

Executive producer for the film and Play Your Part ambassador, Katie Mohamed said: “The Deal is a powerful film that speaks to the intricacies of GBV. Its critical to also note that the film implores men to take responsibility, as it provokes necessary discussions on the topic”.

Botlhale, who is a lead actress in the film said: “This character’s story is one I resonated closely with and is unfortunately a saddening reality for so many women and girls in South Africa. I hope through her story we can reflect truths, educate, and change perceptions.”

South Africa will represent the African continent alongside Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana.

The Music component section of the festival will be headlined by Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliot, Meghan the Stallion and Wizkid to name a few.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.