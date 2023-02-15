The Jazz Foundation of South Africa is back – Win Tickets

The Jazz Foundation of South Africa is back with a fusion of traditional jazz and indigenous African sounds.

The 2023 installment will take place on 17 and 18 February 2023 at the Lyric Theatre, at the Gold Reef City Casino.

This year the Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Standard Bank Young Artist Award and SAMA Award recipient jazz pianist Bokani Dyer will headline the event.

The Foundation is a non-profit organisation formed in 1983 with the purpose to preserve,

present and promote South African jazz and other local genres.

Previously there have been presentations for big band concerts including Zim Ngqawana, Madala Kunene, Yusef Lateef, Joyous Celebration, Rufus Reid, Simphiwe Dana, Mankunku Ngozi, Sibongile Khumalo, Bob Mintzer, Caiphus Semenya, Judith Sephuma, Bheki Mseleku, Stefon Harris, Gloria Bosman, and Howard Johnson.

Oupa Salemane the foundation’s CEO said: “In a time of recovery for cultural and creative

industries, this festival continues to play its part in creating job opportunities for our

creatives. We are unrelenting in consolidating our organisation’s vision to protect our

musical heritage through the creation of musical partnerships with a huge potential to

change the way we consume and appreciate our rich heritage. We are excited to invite you

to this year’s festival”

