Thembinkosi Mthembu stars in new Showmax drama ‘Adulting’

The River and Shaka Ilembe actor Thembinkosi Mthembu is set to star in a new Showmax drama Adulting, an eight-part 18SN drama premiering on 20 March 2023.

Adulting is the first Showmax Original from Tshedza Pictures, the production company behind the International Emmy-nominated telenovela The River.

Set in Johannesburg the drama explores the parallel universe of four varsity friends. Their strong bond has held them together even as their journeys in life have taken them in different directions.

Phathu Makwarela said there was so much creative freedom working with Showmax who have broadened the landscape of what’s being made on South African TV.

” The bromance of the decade, you haven’t seen anything like Adulting before,” said Makwarela.

Thembinkosi stars as successful businessman Bonga, with Big Brother Mzansi’s Luthando BU Mthembu as toy-boy Vuyani, Thabiso Rammutsi as cheating family man Mpho, and Nhanhla Kunene as hot-headed bad-boy Eric.

Winnie Ntshaba and Sikelelwa Vuyeleni as Vuyani’s sugar mamma and Eric’s baby mamma respectively, Lungile Duma as Mpho’s wife, Buhle Samuels, and newcomer Londeka Shishi as Bonga’s love interests.

Also featured are Fezile Mkhize, Lindani Nkosi, Isaac Gampu Major League DJz, Boohle, Mohale Motaung, and photographer Austin Malema who have cameos.

See the trailer below:

