‘This Body Works For Me’ returns with new faces

Showmax has renewed the reality show This Body Works For Me for a second season.

In a teaser that dropped on Monday, viewers get a first glimpse of Diamond, Dione Xanthe, and Lebo, who join returning cast members Bubbly, Gina, Primadonna and Wandi.

Dione Xanthe made an appearance in season one as Primadonna’s friend. She is an adult digital content creator from Bloemfontein who has been independent from a young age.

Xanthe said the show is a positive platform for women who are in the sex work industry, noting that it humanises them.

“We are often stigmatised and shunned, so shows like this help with putting the message across about who we are as people and individuals to the world,” said Xanthe.

“I have been through a lot and I have survived a lot of things, so people will be inspired by my journey, especially young women who are going through something similar.”

Diamond is a mother and stripper from Alexandra in Johannesburg, an empath who prides herself on being very calm.

She joined the show to bring the truth home about a life of a stripper.

“It is not just what you see at face value, we are real people with real emotions and [other] people who depend on us,” said Diamond.

“We go through a lot. It is not an easy job. It is a craft that we work hard to perfect and I think people do not realise that.

“My biggest goal is to shed light on this industry and hopefully that might help someone else.”

Lebo from Thembisa on the East Rand is an aspiring farmer and a first trans woman to appear on the show.

“As a trans woman, I am already bothered, so add the fact that I am also a sex worker, it makes it way harder,” she said.

“My aim for being on This Body Works For Me is to show people the trans experience. We all come in different shapes and sizes.

“No story is the same, every story is unique and every story deserves a platform. I hope to teach and make it easier for those who are coming after me.”

The returning cast members also shared their hopes for the new season, with Bubbly planning to be more open while standing up for herself more.

“I am still the same bubbly person, but I am learning to put my foot down more so that people do not take advantage of my kindness,” she said.

Gina is trying to be more peaceful this season and wants to be open-minded about things.

“I do not like how I lost some friendships last season, I want to get along more with the ladies and have a good time while building each other up,” said Gina.

Primadonna’s goal for this season is to grow and pursue the things she loves, while Wandi promises to bring the fire in each episode.

The show premieres on August 21.

