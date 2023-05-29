Thousands of fans, listeners show love to Umhlobo Wenene

A packed Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in East London marked a successful 63 years of radio by one of Eastern Cape-based SABC stations Umhlobo Wenene FM.

According to Umhlobo Wenene’s station manager Loyiso Bala, the birthday celebration went directly into history books as it marked a milestone for the station.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who came out in the thousands yesterday to support our Umhlobo Wenene FM 88-106 birthday, Impolo Yabahlobo [a relaxation with friends],” said Bala.

“Your overwhelming presence and support made the event truly unforgettable and we are committed to delivering more exceptional experiences in the future.

“Your presence and support have inspired us to continue pushing boundaries and creating unforgettable moments.

“Together, we have set the stage for even greater events to come. So, let’s embark on this journey together as we continue to celebrate our shared love for music, our culture, and the incredible talent that our country has to offer.”

