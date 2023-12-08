Twists, turns order of the day in ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four

The much-anticipated Big Brother Mzansi season four returns in January.

The reality TV show new season’s theme will be all about disruption, challenging perceptions and boldly breaking free from the norm.

During a media briefing at the MultiChoice head office in Randburg on Thursday, the organisers promised unexpected bright visuals and said the new season will consist of the most unpredictable group of housemates.

In attendance at the briefing were winners of the previous seasons of Big Brother Mzansi – Mandla Hlatshwayo, Ntombi & Ace, Mphowabadimo, and Khosi Twala.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels, said: “Big Brother S’ya Mosha is a disruption of the norm.

Breaking away from the norm

“It means setting a new bar, being the most memorable season for disrupting and breaking away from what is expected.

“Viewers are familiar with what Big Brother is all about, and they know what to expect every season, or so they think.

“With this season, we are messing with those perceptions and blowing their expectations out of the water.”

Lawrence Maleka returns as the host of the new season, promising to create a memorable viewing experience.

Format enhanced

Big Brother Mzansi executive producer Natalie Bleksley of Red Pepper Productions said the new season has more than just a few twists and turns.

“The format is also being enhanced by adding new game mechanics … nothing is predictable,” said Bleksley.

“Biggie is here to shake things up, building on the elements that viewers love including Saturday night parties and Friday night games.

LottoStar is once again the headline sponsor of the reality show, and is also looking

forward to help make the dreams of housemates come true.

The reality show will be screened on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). It will go live on air from January 21 until the finale on March 31.

