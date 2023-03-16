Umhlobo Wenene FM finds a replacement for Rev Faleni

Umhlobo Wenene FM has finally found a permanent replacement for Reverend Mzukisi Faleni.

Faleni, who hosted Inkolo Nengqiqo (a religious show), that aired on Sunday mornings, was fired by the public broadcaster in July 2022.

In a statement released by the station on Wednesday, it said Reverend Akhona Gxamza will be joining the show as a permanent contributor, effective from April 1, 2023.

The latest changes in the line-up include a digital team that will produce audio-visual content to improve the station’s visibility on all digital platforms.

While the 6-6 weekday line-up remains unchanged, the station moved Lusanda Mbane to co-host the midday 123 Pholaz with Amaza Ntshanga, the award-winning popular Maskandi show Lavuth’ iBhayi hosted will be hosted by Gudla Bangi together with Okuhle Kezile and has been moved to be a Saturday breakfast show from 7am-10am followed by the Top 20 from 11am to 1pm.

The station also introduced Sisa Maxakana as the new presenter of an agricultural show Ezolimo on Saturdays from 4:30 am–5am.

Station manager Loyiso Bala said the station takes pride in attracting seasoned and versatile talent who complement the station’s diverse audience.

“We are certain that this line-up will cement our place as one of South Africa’s top radio stations and express our promise that we radiate a sense of genuine, deep friendship with our listeners. Unomhlobo Mhlobo.”

