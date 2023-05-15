Umhlobo Wenene promises birthday celebration filled with fun

SABC radio station Umhlobo Wenene FM is preparing for its biggest birthday celebration.

Themed Impolo Yabahlobo (the relaxation of friends), the station, which broadcasts in isiXhosa from its headquarters in Gqeberha in Eastern Cape, will celebrate 63 years of existence through a family fun day event scheduled to be held at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in East London on May 27.

The station’s business manager, Loyiso Bala, said the event will be packed with entertainment including music performances by some of South Africa’s top national and local artists, kids’ entertainment, and meet-and-greet sessions with the station’s presenters. There will also be food and drinks stalls.

“The upcoming station event is much more than just an occasion for good food and great music,” said Bala.

“It is an opportunity for the station to fulfill its brand promise of fostering lasting connections with its listeners beyond the confines of the studio, in a way that is both meaningful and enjoyable.

“We hope to create a fun and engaging experience that strengthens the bond between the station and its audience, ultimately leading to a stronger and more loyal listener.”

The music line-up for the day includes Vusi Nova, Betusile, Nathi, Ntando, Ayanda Jiya, Deep London, London Roots SA, and many other artists.

