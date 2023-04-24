Unathi Mkhize secures lead role on new dramedy ‘Roomies’

The River actor Unathi Mkhize has secured a new role on 1Magic’s dramedy Roomies.

Mkhize will lead the cast together with rising star Felicia Mlangeni, and will be supported by Nomalanga Shozi, Mbasa Msongelo, and Ishmael Songo.

The cast is set to bring the show’s distinct humour to life, alongside a well-known and loved supporting cast that will make an appearance including Zola Nombona, Siphiwe Mtshali and Zama Ngcobo.

Roomies showcases the underlying humour that comes with trying to achieve some of the so-called realistic and unrealistic milestones of life such as marriage, being healthy, making lifelong friends, and achieving a fulfilling career.

Naledi, played by Mlangeni, is a young chef with her life planned out in trying to balance her love life and a career.

During her interview as a sous chef at one of Joburg’s top restaurants, she learns that her long-term boyfriend is not just visiting home, but has married his high school sweetheart and is forcing her out of the flat they shared.

As a result, she fails her interview and seeks comfort in her bestie Tsholo (Nomalanga Shozi). The pair moves into a loft with three guy friends.

The 13-episode weekly series will premiere on May 4 on 1Magic and will air weekly on Thursdays.

“Roomies captures real-life experiences viewers can relate to, while also providing entertainment to keep them engaged and wanting more,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

“We believe this show will be a valuable addition to our content line-up and will be a must-see series.”

