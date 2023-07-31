‘Unmasked Singer’ Makhadzi loved how she fooled Somizi

Limpopo-born African queen and singer Makhadzi (real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona) has revealed how she fooled media personality Somizi Mhlongo on The Masked Singer South Africa TV show.

The Masked Singer South Africa’s Sithelo Shozi was the only investigator who could suss out who set the stage alight disguised as the sassy Sunflower.

Shozi’s fellow squad member nearly hit the nail on the head but changed his mind to Zahara just before the big reveal.

Actor and socialite Moshe Ndiki, who was standing in for J’Something, also assumed that Sunflower was Zahara. However, comedian Skhumba Mhlope stuck to his guns with Mercy Pakela, the name he had provided since the feisty flower’s first performance on the show.

With only eight masked singers still in the game, Sunflower, Fox, Lion, and Lollipop strutted their stuff this week. In the next episode it will be Doughnut, Rhino, Tree, and Elephant’s turn to gain the popular vote and maintain their anonymity.

Shozi was initially derailed by Sunflower’s deep, rounded voice, leading her to actress Hlubi Mboya. Then, the licence plate and soundtrack in the most recent clue package prompted her to think it was either Sho Madjozi or Makhadzi.

Shozi delved deeper into her knowledge bank, weighing up the suspects. Makhadzi started her career at the age of 13, singing and dancing at taxi ranks, and revealed that she likes helping people.

In a previous episode, the panel dissed J’Something when he guessed Sunflower’s voice might belong to a guy. Skhumba toyed with the same idea this week but also considered socialite Khanyi Mbau before reverting to his first guess of the season, Mercy Pakela.

Makhadzi said it was great fun for her to move out of her comfort zone. Instead of singing her own songs, she had to do covers.

“I challenged myself as an artist to see how far I could go,” she said.

