‘Uthando neS’thembu’ kids bag their own reality TV show

The older children of polygamist Musa Mseleku have bagged their own reality show on Mzansi Magic.

Izingane zeS’thembu will provide an in-depth look into the lives of Mseleku children and the challenges they face as they strive to carve their own identities.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said the new show promises to be an entertaining, captivating and thought-provoking show.

“Izingane zeS’thembu answers many of the viewers’ questions and curiosity about the Mseleku children that might have arisen while watching the highly successful and intriguing Uthando neS’thembu,” said Adonisi.

“This show is an honest and unfiltered look at their lives as they try to find their place in the world. We are sure that audiences will once again be captivated by the Mseleku children and find out how they are evolving.”

Mpumelelo Mseleku is eager to carry on with his father’s polygamous legacy. However, he struggles to reconcile his youthful nature with his duty as Mseleku’s son.

He intends to have seven wives starting with his current two girlfriends – Vuyo, his child’s mother who struggles with his interest in other women, and Tirelo, who is fine with Mpumelelo dating other women.

But Mpumelelo takes advantage of Tirelo’s openness to control his whereabouts and romantic relationships.

Featured in the new reality TV show alongside Mpumelelo are his siblings Mpilo, Abongwe, Sne, and Lwandle.

The 13 episodes of Izingane zeS’thembu will premiere at 8pm on June 27.

