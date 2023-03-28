‘Viewers will resonate with new e.tv drama series Nikiwe’

Nikiwe, a new local drama series produced by thespians Thomas Gumede and Lungile Radu, will air on e.tv at the beginning of April.

The drama series tells a tale of what it means to be hood rich by following the lives of members of the Radebe family.

Gumede conceptualised the storyline, and as a producer he also had his hand in directing the first block of the show.

He shared: “We’re pulling all the stops with this show, splitting shoots between studio and location. This will result in non-stop and back-to-back dramatic scenes for the audience.”

Mark Madai, executive producer for e.tv, said: “Exciting times are ahead of us. As a channel, we fell in love with this story concept because it also follows the lives of the youth.

“We have explored all possible dilemma’s that this market would go through and translated them to screen, giving viewers a product that they’ll resonate with night in, night out.”

