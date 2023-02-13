World Radio Day celebrated across SABC stations

In an attempt to remind the public about the importance of radio, the SABC will on Monday celebrate the 12th edition of World Radio Day.

Radio is a platform for public information relating to political, economic, and societal topics aimed at empowering society and the day has been celebrated since 2012. This year’s theme is Radio and Peace.

The public broadcaster has lined up content that includes panel discussions, interviews, on-air promos, and other programming formats on digital platforms. Some discussions will focus on how radio plays an important role in changing people’s lives in different parts of the world.

In the morning, hosted a live panel discussion on The Talking Point with Oliver Dickson. The panel included industry experts who discussed the role of radio under the theme, while Channel Africa is expected to host various discussions focusing on the impact of war and the responsibility of media, as well as the media’s role in peace-keeping missions.

Munghana Lonene FM will use the midday to simulcast with Radio Mozambique for 15 minutes to discuss how radio broadcasting has evolved in the two countries.

Also celebrating the day will be 5FM, which will use its Get around the world with 5FM’s Big 2023 Energy campaign to encourage listeners to share videos and voice notes indicating where in the world they are while showing their surroundings and spreading the “Big 2023 energy” as part of the radio station’s initiatives for World Radio Day.

The SABC TV programme, Daily Thetha on SABC1, will feature the broadcaster’s group executive for radio and some of the broadcaster’s radio business managers to reiterate the importance of radio and its relevance in society.

Good Hope FM will unveil something new and exciting for the listeners and advertisers.

Nada Wotshela, group executive for SABC radio, said there is nothing as fulfilling as knowing that at the end of each day, the great efforts put in by men and women behind radio products have contributed meaningfully to society.

“The theme this year was well-thought considering how many communities have been empowered with educational content that has in many instances saved their lives and enabled them to make life-changing decisions during any kind of conflict affecting their immediate communities, the country, the African continent and across the globe,” said Wotshela.

