Y presenters Nia Brown and Mthaux toast huge radio milestone

The departure of Y breakfast show host DJ Ankletap has opened the doors for radio duo Mthaux and Nia Brown.

This after Ankletap announced that he will be leaving the station after serving as the breakfast show member for 12 years.

According to a source close to the duo, Mthaux and Nia Brown, who co-host The Shakedown between midday and 3pm daily, will take over the breakfast show.

They will host their last midday show on Friday.

“Nia and Mthaux have already announced that they are leaving the midday show, however, they are not leaving the station,” said the source close to the pair.

“Their move to the breakfast show is kept hush-hush because the station is yet to announce the new line-up. They are quite excited about doing breakfast, it is growth for them in the radio space.”

The source further said the breakfast show will be followed by a 9-12 show that will be presented by DJ Extreme, who has been at the station for seven years, while Caddy and Lula Odiba will take over the 12-3pm slot.

“Ayanda MVP will still do the Afternoon Drive Show and DJ Supta will now do the Y weekend breakfast, because Extreme [has] moved on to weekdays.”

Meanwhile, DJ Ankletap has announced that he will reveal his new radio home during his last breakfast show on Friday.

