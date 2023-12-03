Celebrity News

Euphonik baby mama says he’s a deadbeat dad

By Ngwako Malatji
DJ Euphonik is being sued by one of his baby mamas.to force him to pay R24 000 in maintenance

Award-winning producer DJ Euphonik is being sued for maintenance by one of his baby mamas.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that the baby mama, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has petitioned the Joburg high court to give her an order that will force Euphonik to pay R25 000 in maintenance for their two children, among others.

In the papers, which we have seen, the baby mama said Euphonik had been abdicating his financial responsibilities towards the upbringing of their two children.

