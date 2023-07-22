Faith Nketsi’s husband back in court on Monday

A case of fraud against troubled businessman Nzuzo Njilo is ready for trial at the Port Shepstone magistrates court. Njilo and his accomplice, Kwanda Ntshangase, are due to appear at the KwaZulu-Natal court on Monday for a trial date to be set.

The pair is accused of allegedly defrauding an unsuspecting businesswoman by selling her a truck which they never delivered after receiving the money for it.

The businesswoman allegedly paid the pair R500 000 for the truck after viewing it at a site in Benoni in 2021.

Njilo hogged the spotlight last year after another case of fraud was laid against him a month after his traditional wedding to media personality Faith Nketsi, who showcased their extravagant lifestyle through her reality show, Have Faith.

Njilo and Ntshangase made brief appearances previously and were granted R30 000 and R3000 bail respectively.

The duo was nabbed in May after the police published their names on social media as wanted men.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said at the time: “The unsuspecting buyer went and physically viewed the truck at a dealership in Boksburg and later paid the two a substantial amount of money.”

“Since then, the duo could not be contacted and their whereabouts remain unknown,” he added

