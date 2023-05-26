Fans shocked as Ntando, Lady Armar and Cici friendship sinks

The budding friendship between media personality Ntando Duma, her sister Lady Armar and singer Cici Thwala has reached its expiry date after they publicly snubbed each other, leaving their fans shocked.

A fortnight ago, Duma launched her first business, a kiddies salon, Sbahle Siyakhula, and invited celebrity friends including amapiano muso and producer Musa Keys, while Cici was nowhere to be seen at the launch, held in Sandton.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Lady Armar will host a number of birthday bashes, and has invited a host of performers on the lineup and snubbed her bestie Cici, who also features on vocals on her hit song, Hamba Juba.

On the other hand, in addition to snubbing Duma’s salon launch, Cici has remained mum and ignored her bestie’s success on all her social media accounts and has kept it professional by only promoting her music where the Duma sisters are involved.

Close friends to the trio also noted with concern how they went from going on vacations together to becoming absolute strangers.

“It was Lady Armar’s birthday this week. She (Cici) just ignored her. No commenting with birthday well wishes, no posting her, nothing. That is unlike her at all because they were besties. Going on vacations together, posting one another, hiking together and being inseparable,” a friend said.

Another friend added that the trio started having issues when their hit track Hamba Juba started getting a lot of traction.

“Their beef definitely has something to do with the song because ever since it hit it big, they started drifting apart. No interviews together, no gigs together and they are all just doing their own things separately,” the source added.

However, Lady Amar (born Thando Duma) denied that there is any bad blood between her and Cici, stating that they were not friends to begin with.

“Cici and I were never friends. We just worked together on the song. It is unfortunate that people never see us on event flyers together because we are never booked together. As for Ntando and I we are always booked together because we come as Duma sisters,” she said.

Lady Amar also clarified that she only went on vacation with Ntando and Cici once when she was invited by Cici during their song promo.

She also indicated that Cici was not at her sister’s salon opening because other celebrities were also not there.

“Why was Cici supposed to be there? Other celebs known by Ntando were also not there but it is no big deal. There is no issue between us and Cici. She is like a sister,” Lady Armar said.

Cici was not available for comment.