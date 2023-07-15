Fashion designer Piliso loses thousands worth of stock in robbery

Internationally acclaimed fashion designer Thando Piliso was dealt a blow this week after clothes and machinery worth an estimated R200 000 were stolen from his studios in Gqeberha.

Piliso also had to let go of some of his staff members as he makes means to find an alternative location to work following the break-in.

In a statement shared by the designer, he states that the robbery is a set back as it happened just weeks ahead of his major African Fashion Show in Accra, Ghana.

“My entire collection is now missing, leaving me with no other option but to work from a private spot that will only be traced to private clients for the time being,” he said.

The stolen items include his clients’ orders and imported machines from China which were stolen from his production studio in around Sidwell.

“My fashion brand employs over 30 staff members across the country, including 20 part-time models, and this is my only source of living,” said Thando.

Piliso opened a case of business robbery at the Mount Road police station in Gqeberha which is currently under invesitagation.

Piliso has been affected by the incident and is said to be at home recovering from the trauma caused by the robbery.

“Despite the setback, Thando is determined to continue with his work and provide his clients with the best possible service. He will be operating soon at the private spot, and his clients will receive updates as soon as possible,” the statement read.

Piliso is an Eastern Cape born designer who has an international footprint with clients and showcases abroad at shows that include the Nook International Fashion show which took place in Lagos last year.

