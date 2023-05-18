Felo Le Tee showcases his love for film industry

Musician, DJ, and Producer Felo Le Tee will be hosting a curated movie night for 40 of his fans next week.

The lucky selected fans will get to join the artist as he views a South African film titled ‘To Be Seen,’ produced by rising 22-year-old filmmaker Ntokozo Mlaba.

Felo, whose real name is Tsholofelo Mokhine, is also set to release a short film of his own titled ‘Contagious’, named after his 2022 album. He will be sharing the local filmmaker’s work in honour of further supporting local talent and assisting in placing creatives from various spheres into the limelight.

The Manca hitmaker is inviting his day-one fans to share their favourite song from his impressive catalogue which will turn into a movie.

“I want my fans to understand that I am not just a music artist, but that I have a lot more interests and much more to offer under my brand. This is also just another cool way to show my fans how much I appreciate their support for my journey in the industry so far, we’re going to have a fun, chilled experience,” said Felo.

