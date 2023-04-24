Fitness coach to SA’s celebrities disputes non-payment allegations

Fitness model and wellness coach Bukhosi Khoza has approached his legal team to deal with allegations that he failed to settled a bill at a top-notch restaurant in Johannesburg.

Khoza poured cold water over the allegations, saying it is not true that he dodged payment at Vogue Lounge.

This after Vogue Lounge posted a picture of Khoza and an unpaid bill, accusing him of non-payment of the bill for drinks that he allegedly ordered on August 27 2022.

Khoza is widely known as a trainer to some of South Africa’s high-profile personalities.

In statement issued on Sunday, Khoza confirmed that he was at the lounge on the said date, however, he said he was invited by a friend, noting that his legal team will deal with the matter going forward.

“Mr Bukhosi Khoza has become aware of the false allegations allegedly made against him on social media platforms regarding an outstanding bill made on 27 August 2022 at Vogue Lounge without proof,” according to a statement posted on behalf of the fitness enthusiast.

“Given the severity of the allegations, Mr Bukhosi Khoza has referred the matter to his legal team, who are best equipped to handle this matter [going] forward.

“Mr Bukhosi Khoza does confirm he was at Vogue on the 27 August 2022, as he was invited by a friend [cannot be disclosed] and has valid proof and evidence [that] he has nothing to do with alcohol ordered.”

He said there are videos of people who ordered alcohol, noting that these will be used as evidence.

“Any further false allegations made against Mr Bukhosi Khoza on any social media platform, a legal action will be taken.”

Sunday World contacted the establishment and was told that it is working on a statement to be released on a future date not mentioned.

“We are going to issue our statement. We cannot say anything to the media at the moment,” said the person who answered the call before hanging up.

