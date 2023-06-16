Fomer ‘RHOJ’ Christall Kay takes on photography in new show

Former Real Housewife of Joburg (RHOJ), Christall Kay, will star in the second season of reality show The Perfect Picture.

Speaking to Sunday World, she explained that she thought she was going to be part of a makeover show. She then realised she was going to be part of a photography show The Perfect Picture and test her skills behind the lens.

“I’m really good with my little phone and I usually take good shots with it, so decided to challenge myself. I really had not used a proper or rather professional camera in my life before, so it was extremely challenging for me,” she said.

She also learnt that it’s not so simple to get that perfect picture.

“I was quite confident when I heard about it and thought this might be something fun and something I could do. I enjoyed it and learnt a lot about photography, my skills, and knowledge have drastically improved.”

The new season will feature top celebs who will go head-to-head in a series of unconventional challenges. This year’s contestants will be competing for the chance to win the grand prize of R150 000 cash and R100 000 photographic equipment bound to help take their passion for photography to the next level.

Nicola Mungle, sales and marketing director said: “We love that our show will encourage people to take up photography and inspire them to capture their best moments. With Canon’s cameras and photographic equipment, we’re making it possible for our contestants to really push the envelope on their creative skillset.”

Contestants include Lasizwe, Gugu Khati, Luyanda Mzazi, Zahirah Marty, Ivan Roux, Anele Zondo, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, and Tshego Koke.

The 10-part reality series is set to hit screens on July 23 on e.tv.

