Former employee lifts the lid on Lerole, DJ Tira’s wife secret affair

Kwela Tebza muso Tebogo Lerole and DJ Tira’s wife Gugu Khathi allegedly attended events together and had private evenings at a former employee’s apartment.

Former employee Slindile Khumalo said if she wanted to, she would have exposed Lerole and Khathi three years ago, when they were using her apartment for their shenanigans.

Khumalo has sent a damming letter of demand to Lerole asking why he fired her from Act Now, Lerole’s non-profit organisation.

In the letter, which we have seen, Khumalo says she will not be deterred to challenge her unlawful dismissal.

“You have on several occasions brought Ms Khathi to client’s apartment wherein you will be in her space even during evening hours,” reads the letter.

“At least on one occasion on the 19th of November 2020, you had spent the whole day or afternoon including evening together.

“The apartment we [are] referring to is one in Annexure B, just to remind you of the occasion,” she says through her lawyers Diaho Attorneys.

Khumalo said contrary to popular belief, she did not open the lid about the alleged relationship because she is hurting.

The letter reads: “[Our] client has never informed any person regarding these events and had no motive none whatsoever to share your private engagements with third parties.

“There are many other moments, however, client had no business in interfering with your private lives, because she is not bothered in any manner or way.”

The allegations of Lerole and Khathi’s relationship started circulating on social media after their pictures together started making the rounds.

Khathi then served Khumalo with a letter of demand, asking her to refrain from making allegations about her and Lerole.

In a letter of demand sent by Khathi through her attorneys Movi Attorneys, the former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star says the allegations were started by Khumalo.

“We are instructed to demand [that you] cease and desist from and/or causing any further harm to our client by communicating to the press/media and/or any third party to publish spurious, false, unsubstantiated, inaccurate, and defamatory statements impugning the reputation and character of our client,” reads the letter.

The letter further demands that Khumalo apologise for the rumours.

In response, Khumalo stated through her lawyers that if she wanted to expose the pair’s relationship, she would have done so three years ago.

Khathi and Lerole previously denied being in a romantic relationship.

