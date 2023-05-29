Former ‘Idols SA’ contestant Sneziey’s tears wiped away

Former Idols SA season 15 star Snenhlanhla “Sneziey” Msomi has shared the exciting news that she has a bun in the oven.

Sneziey took to social media and opened up about her excitement leading to motherhood, and how God has pulled through for her during a difficult journey.

“After so much hardship, pain, insults, and expectations God said: for my namesake, I’ll wipe your tears and everyone will ask themselves how,” she wrote.

She opened up about miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy, saying she now has no fallopian tubes and that she has fibroids in her womb and a big one in the placenta.

In December 2021, Sneziey and her husband tied the knot in a traditional ceremony attended by friends and family members.

