Former ‘Idols SA’ runner up Sneziey Msomi has given birth

Former Idols South Africa season 15 star, Snenhlanhla “Sneziey” Msomi has given birth. Taking to social media on Thursday she shared a video about her journey from pregnancy to birth.

In May she revealed the news of her pregnancy and shared with the public the struggles she had before falling pregnant.

She shared how God had pulled through for her during a difficult journey of hardship, pain, insults, and expectations.

The singer also shared her pain of going through miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy, saying she now has no fallopian tubes and that she has fibroids in her womb and a big one in the placenta.

“I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him. So now I give her to the Lord. For her whole life, she will be given over to the Lord. ‭Baby Owomusa Ziyana (intsikelelo)Vusani,” she wrote.

Also Read: Former Idols SA contestant Sneziey’s tears wiped away

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.