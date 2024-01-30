Former Miss SA finalist Kgothatso Dithebe is off the market

Former Miss South Africa 2021 finalist Kgothatso Dithebe has started the new year with a bang! The unique beauty queen has just revealed she is now off the market.

The model took to social media and shared a snap of herself in traditional Tswana bride attire. She captioned it with a bible verse: “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord.”

In December, Dithebe shared good news with her fans that she was pregnant with her second child.

“Ten little fingers, ten little toes, my little family is growing and Kagi is going to be a big brother,” she wrote.

In July 2022, the model gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.

According to reports, she attended an event by Ponds cosmetics company in Parktown, Johannesburg, despite being very close to labour. Dithebe, whose face has a bold birthmark, was announced as the face of Ponds at the event.

Dithebe made it into the top five of the Miss SA 2019 pageant after capturing the hearts of South Africans with her unusual looks for a beauty queen. She entered again in 2021 and bowed out in the top 10.

Pioneer model with birthmark

At the time, she said that making it to the top 35 of the beauty pageant would send out a message of positivity to anyone struggling with issues related to low self-esteem.

She was the first model in with a unique birthmark to walk the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Joburg runway. She modelled for designer Sello “Scalo” Medupe at the fashion week.

In previous interviews, she shared that she struggled with a lot of insecurities because she was different and experienced the brutality of the fashion industry when agencies shunned her.

Also Read: Former Miss SA finalist a mom to bouncing baby boy

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content