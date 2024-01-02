Funk 55 hitmaker Zee Nxumalo says consistency is key

Afro-pop artist Zee Nxumalo has officially announced her arrival as SA’s next superstar with back-to-back viral collaborations.

The 20-year-old entered the industry in 2022 with her afro-pop singles Siyajola, Hamba, and Pholile featuring Azana.

She followed this up with the release of her debut EP, KwaNxumalo and she struck gold with her collaboration with Zandimaz titled Maphupho, which became a viral hit on TikTok.

Nxumalo said that 2022 was her first year as a professional artist and it has been fun and eye-opening.

Since breaking into the scene with her first mainstream single Pholile, featuring industry heavyweights Azana and Mlindo The Vocalist earlier in the year, Zee Nxumalo has firmly established herself as SA’s top new female vocalist.

Consistency is key

After Pholile’s success, she showcased her versatility with back-to-back hit features on veteran Zulu Mkhathini and newcomer Bandros’s Shay’moto and Nguwe respectively. Zee is now taking the music industry by storm with her new collaboration with DBN Gogo and Shakes & Les titled Funk 55.

Funk 55 was released in late November, and it has already been streamed over 3 million times across various platforms and is fast becoming the song of the summer.

Speaking on the secret to her recent success, Nxumalo said she thinks it is consistency.

“It’s not always a matter of always making hits, it’s not about making big songs, it’s just consistency. It’s always being there at the studio sessions, photoshoots, promotional opportunities, and everywhere else I’m needed,” said Nxumalo.

Nxumalo also shared how her trending hit single Funk 55 felt like it came directly from God.

“Just like with Nguwe, I didn’t write the song, it was a freestyle. I didn’t plan for it to come out that way. The funny thing is Funk 55 came when the Uber was waiting for me. We had requested and I was like Les let me record something quickly before I head out. So I did one take then I was done,” she gushed.

Now she’s looking forward to dropping new music in 2024. She also shared that she’s looking forward to seeing her brand grow next year.

“I feel like we’ve been cooking these pots and it’s now time to dish and serve the people. I’m looking forward to enjoying the fruits of my labour in 2024.”

