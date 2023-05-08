Gabriel Temudzani has left ‘Muvhango’ without a king

South African actor Gabriel Temudzani has left popular SABC2 soapie Muvhango without a king after years of portraying the character of chief Azwindinni Gandamipfa Mukwevho.

This was confirmed in a statement he posted on his social media pages. According to the statement, Temudzani’s last episode was on Monday, May 8.

“His departure follows the heart-breaking scene where viewers of the hit television soapie were left in shock after witnessing the tragic demise of Azwindinni in the most recent episode that aired on Friday,” the statement said.

He leaves the show as his fellow cast members are still at war with the production house, Word of Mouth, over salaries.

Sunday World reported last week that Muvhango actors allegedly staged a walkout from a production meeting in April due to a salary dispute with the producers of the show.

A source close to production told Sunday World that the producers were left gobsmacked after gatvol actors and crew walked out of a meeting.

The meeting, which was held at the show’s SABC studios, intended to inform the actors and crew that they will have to tighten their belts because they will not be paid in October, as the soapie negotiates the renewal of a contract with the public broadcaster.

The source said: “They have actors who are on permanent contracts with the soapie and get paid monthly salaries. These are actors like Muamela [Susan], Gabriel [Azwindini] and Dingaan [James].

“They get paid every month, even when we are on production break, so they have things they pay for like cars, houses, and school fees. So, when they were told that they won’t get salaries for October, they were not having it.”

Muvhango, which has been on television screens for more than 25 years, was involved in another salary payment drama in January.

SABC publicist Vuyo Mthembu said last week that the public broadcaster cannot comment on contract-related matters.

“The SABC is not at liberty to engage on contractual matters with producers via the media,” said Mthembu.

“It must be noted that contracts between the production house and cast and crew is not the responsibility of the SABC.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author