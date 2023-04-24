‘Generations: The Legacy’ actress Ditebogo Ledwaba gets honours

Generations: The Legacy actress Ditebogo Ledwaba recently graduated with an honours degree from Wits University.

Ledwaba is well-known for her role as Mbali and has clearly made an impression in the entertainment industry, as she also featured as a presenter on SABC1’s family show YOTV.

She made her television debut in 2018 after being cast on Beautifully Broken.

Taking to social media, Ledwaba shared pictures and videos of her graduation ceremony.

“Just like that, an era has gone, wow. I’m in awe of you father, super grateful a whole honours. Thank you to everyone who’s sent me encouraging messages and all the reposts and congratulations, on to the next,” she wrote.

