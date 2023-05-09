Ghosts of the past back to haunt sensational Malome Shebe

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo says there is no case that has been finalised between Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke and the state.

Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, spokesperson for the NPA, said Chauke appeared in the Lebwakgomo magistrate’s court for two counts of assault, malicious damage to property, and attempted murder.

“The three cases were dealt with at once for purposes of bail application. Matters were on the roll for purposes of judgment on bail application,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

“Bail has been refused and the matters have been postponed to 14 June 2023 for further investigation.”

Chauke had another matter for bail application pending in another court, where he was charged with two counts of discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place.

He abandoned the bail application, and the matter has been postponed for ballistic investigations until June 12.

Chauke, popularly known as Malome Shebe or Shebeshxt, became an instant social media sensation, especially on Twitter, earlier in 2022.

His hit song, Kedi Hit Malume, got picked up in dance challenges across the country and kept party goers on their feet in the nightclubs.

In previous reports, Chauke shared how he got into the industry by breaking into a music studio through the window to steal.

He did not know that by breaking into the studio intending to commit a crime would instead launch his new career in music.

However, as much as he has been making a name for himself in the music space, his violent past has now caught up with him, and the ghosts of his past are back to haunt him.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World