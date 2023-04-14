Gorgeous Mbali issues final cease and desist letter to blog owner

Media personality and influencer Mbali Sebapu, popularly known as Gorgeous Mbali, has served Buzzy B blog owner Botse Mabotja with a final cease and desist letter.

In March, Sebapu obtained an interim protection order at the Randburg magistrate’s court against two bloggers, Michelle Maboya and Botse Mabotja, whom she claimed were harassing her.

She filed for an urgent application because, according to her, she fears for her safety.

She said through her endeavours to respond to social media attacks, she identified who was behind the scheme.

In the lawyer’s letters, Sebapu claims that Mabotja has been making defamatory statements about her through different platforms on social media for both their audiences.

Sebapu demands that Mabotja immediately remove any social media post or comment that she may have created that directly or indirectly refers to her.

“You desist from criminally offending our client [Sebapu] and spreading false reports about her. You will desist from further directly or indirectly defaming our client,” read the letters.

