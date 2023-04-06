Gospel musician Thinah Zungu now an ordained pastor

South African gospel sensation Thinah Zungu is officially a church pastor.

The Kwanqaba umusa muso was ordained at the Ark Fellowship church based in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Zungu, who has also introduced his son Ndumiso to the music industry, took to Facebook to share that he and his wife are now officially pastors.

The Crown gospel award-winning singer said they had served the church for a year and are elated to serve as pastors.

“It is so nice to find yourself in the will of God, it is doable and we are still going to walk this journey. Come rain or sunshine, we will not depart from this hill,” he wrote.

He further revealed that he will be hosting his first ever Passover conference as an ordained pastor this weekend.

“If you are around the Inanda area in Matikwe, we are ready to host you this Passover,” he added.

