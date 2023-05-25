Gospel star Nkundeni Mavhasa accuses radio station of tribalism

Gospel star Nkundeni Mavhasa and Limpopo Artists Management (LAM) has accused Munghana Lonene FM of tribalism as they have denied the artist airplay because of his stage name.

Mavhasa told Sunday World that he was turned down for an interview and an opportunity to have his latest album titled Khawuleza playing on the radio station on the basis that his name was blasphemous and did not match the genre he plays for.

“I really don’t understand what they mean because Nkundeni means defeat in my Venda language and I am not responsible for what it means it other languages. This is not just heartbreaking, they are questioning my [roots] and I don’t think anyone should even dare question why my parents named me that or what they meant,” said Mavhasa.

Mavhasa said he wrote an official complaint to the radio station, which remains unanswered.

“I’m lodging a formal complaint against Munghana Lonele Music Committee after my album was rejected [and] reason being that my stage name is offensive according to Tsonga. My name has nothing to do with offensive language, I did many interviews in other radio stations using [the] same name, I find it difficult to understand your reasons.

“Please, I’m requesting airplay and an interview as this is a tribalism matter. Your station is sidelining me based on tribalism, this is shocking to the industry,” reads the complaint, sent on email.

LAM chairperson Mphoza Mashabela said they intervened on the matter and hosted a meeting with the Mughana Lonele Music Committee. He claims it was during this meeting that the station’s programmes manager Tebogo Magubane claimed that Nkundeni loosely translated to the F-word (F&*ck me) in Tsonga.

“We were told that the name contradicts what the artist stands for and that would offend their listeners, on top of that they claimed that his music was bad taste for their audience. Radio stations are not here to highlight tribalism, we should be united as South Africans and understand each other better.

“We believe that people care for what the artist delivers and not what they are named after. It’s not like he can wake up and decide to change his original name, it is his true self and I think we should preach self-love and Munghana Lonene is not even trying,” said Mashabela.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo confirmed having a conversation with Limpopo Artists Management on this matter.

“The station’s committee has duly provided feedback to the Limpopo Artists Movement regarding this submission. It must also be noted that all the music submitted is subjected to the station music policy and a decision to add the song on the station’s playlist is not determined by anyone’s name or their ethnic group,” said Seapolelo.

