Gumbi seeks alcohol-free anniversary celebration ideas

Renowned stand-up comedian Trevor Gumbi is continuing to celebrate his alcohol-free journey and has hinted for ideas on how to celebrate his one-year milestone on 7 November.

Gumbi is now six-months into his sobriety journey after battling with an alcohol addiction, which took a slight toll in his career.

On Friday, the 42-year-old took to Twitter to provide his followers with an update with his journey, and asked questions about how to celebrate his one-year sobriety.

Kancane Kancane Bafo, A One-Man comedy show, would be a great milestone celebration in my opinion. Safe to say you have a lot to get off you chest so why not use your platform to release. 👊🏾 — Lovable Psychopath 🇿🇦 (@BishopFT) April 7, 2023

With cake. . .or maybe a trip somewhere? Or something stupid like bungee jumping? Well done Trevor. — Nan on Skin (@NanSishange) April 7, 2023

Well done. Take yourself out and feast on that said date. At some point you'll even forget on what year you're on. I stopped counting at year 2 because only then was I certain that I'm not going back.😂 — Mmathapelo Williams (@Mmathapeeelo) April 7, 2023

