Gumbi seeks alcohol-free anniversary celebration ideas

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
Trevor Gumbi is now six-months in his sobriety journey after battling with an alcohol addiction./ Photo: Trevor Gumbi Twitter

Renowned stand-up comedian Trevor Gumbi is continuing to celebrate his alcohol-free journey and has hinted for ideas on how to celebrate his one-year milestone on 7 November.

Gumbi is now six-months into his sobriety journey after battling with an alcohol addiction, which took a slight toll in his career.

On Friday, the 42-year-old took to Twitter to provide his followers with an update with his journey, and asked questions about how to celebrate his one-year sobriety.


