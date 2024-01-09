Mbaliyesizwe Ngiba what a way to start off the year by embarrassing yourself for everyone to see. Shwa is just shocked by the things that you kept repeating in the video.

Who said security guards do not have matric or other qualifications? Does it not occur to you that often people study and don’t get the jobs they went to school for? You are just being rude, and it now shows what type of person you are.

Where do you get the nerve to say people are getting paid R4,000? Who has ever asked you about your streams for that useless song of yours last year? I don’t even want to get into your acting career – it is not like you are the best actress SA has ever produced.

You could not handle a simple thing like Real Housewives of Durban because there was nothing interesting about you. Shwa is sick and tired of celebrities who think they can get away with the stunts they pull.

