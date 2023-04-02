A heavenly scent from Elizabeth Arden

There’s nothing better than smelling good, but have you seen the price of perfume these days? It doesn’t help Shwa that she can’t indulge in these luxuries with the recent shocking interest rate hike. Girl’s gotta eat!

So, any excuse to jump on the bandwagon of free testers. Off I went to the serene Muldersdrift for the Elizabeth Arden “Find your moment” event.

Their new offering of White Tea is sure to score Shwa a rich sugar daddy – it smells like something from heaven.It is soft and subtle.

The venue also looked like something out of a wedding magazine.

The event started with a sound bar in a glass room that had everyone relaxed, and Moi was ready to kick off her heels and just take in all the tranquillity.

Influencer Nikita Joshua arrived in an off-white short suit and Cinderella glass heels. Thank God the clock did not strike 12 before she left.

Ituku Bheka was fashionably late, dressed in a pink pumpkin dress … kudos to your stylist girl!

Loretta Hove, honestly. Seems like you quickly grabbed a white curtain to wrap yourself in. You did the bare minimum!

The guest speaker was a motivational speaker Tara Cabion, who gets paid to train people on how to breathe. People are surely creative out here – I mean Moi breathes every day, who knew one needs a teacher to do this? But her breathing exercises were good for the soul… shame.

Siya Bunny showed up with a sheer cream dress and popping red lips that brought out her facial features. She had a well-balanced look. Loved it!

But what a pity – such a pretty venue, smelling all fresh, and Shwa still didn’t score herself a rich fella. Do invite some eye candy next time.

