A-listers turn up in their full splendour at Fashion Week party

The official Cruz opening party of the South African Fashion Week took place on Wednesday at Levelthree in Kramerville, Sandton.

The theme was New York, and while some brought the lights and bling to the party, others failed dismally.

It was a bit of a sombre moment as Shwa is so used to seeing the late AKA at the annual opening party. Just know that the Supermega’s absence was felt – it just wasn’t the same without his big personality.

At the red carpet I felt like I was waiting for a late train. The darn loadshedding kept our fabulous attendees from being on time it seems. But when they turned up, they did so in splendour.

Gossip girl has been seeing celebrity couple Mbali Nkosi and Sandile Mahlangu out and about a lot these days. Nkosi looked snatched in a House of Fabrosanz number, but Shwa is not sure if it went with the New York theme.

Theo Kgosinkwe’s wife Vourne literally lit up the red carpet. Honey child, were you going for Bollywood bling? Vourne wore a custom denim three piece by Masango, which she said was inspired by Rihanna… ok then! But hubby Theo looked like sunshine.

Kim Jayde looked bomb in her retro-look outfit and Shwa must commend your sneaker game.

Makhadzi waltzed in on the red carpet and for a change enjoyed the perks of being a celebrity. Thank God she left the horrid Wannabe Beyond Lion outfit behind. I’m not sure whether Mondli Makhoba is tired of making appearances or what, but he just made no effort with his outfit. Who wears jeans and a jacket to a fashion event? It’s so 2021, darling.

Phupho Gumede, Shwa knows you’re a stylist and all but those pants you had, they just weren’t sitting right.

To Shwa’s surprise Real Housewives’ Sorisha, Annie and Maria were at the event.

Moi almost didn’t recognise Maria because those lips looked nothing like they do on television. Yoh! Sorisha, the outfit was such a disappointment. Just proves money doesn’t buy style.

Attendees enjoyed performances by Simmy, Musa Keys, Oscar Mbo and DJ Maphorisa.

