A sad, sad day for many as 7de Laan soapie ends

Moi is filled with mixed emotions this week, after the breaking news that 7de Laan, one of the longest-running soapies, will end this December.

Shwa’s favourite Hillside community, can we really say that we live in South Africa without 7de Laan on our screens? Disappointing! Many generations

perfected their Afrikaans with the help of this soapie. Many would have failed matric without it, shame.

Moi is rather shattered. But we can’t say that we didn’t see this one coming.

Was it money issues or the dry script playing out on our screens since that awful cult episodes you had going on?

The last few episodes have been a real drag! Such torture was an insult to the core values of the soapie.

It all went south when Oubaas (Pierre van Pletzen) and Hilda (Annelisa Weiland) signed divorce papers! Whoever thought these old goats would ever split?

Vanessa (Ingrid Paulus), the longest serving cast member – what will you do now, lovie? Shwa hopes for your sake you find a home for your talents. The character just got her groove back after Xander (Theodore Jantjies) abandoned her and Shwa really wanted to see where her Ben10 affair would go.

Aggie (Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela), darling, Shwa has watched you grow from a cleaner to the girl running her own events company. What an inspiring journey?

Shwa loved how 7de Laan empowered their female cast. There is no one for bad girl Lesedi (KB Motsilanyane). When Shwa grows up she wants to just be like this feisty lawyer.

If anything, she deserves an accolade for being the most conniving villain. Lesedi and De Wet Basson (Dirk Stoltz)made a mean team.

If ever there was an Afrikaaner Shwa fantasised about, it would be Dirk. Shwa’s just loves his bad boy energy and hopes he gets a similar role elsewhere.

We hope the closing scene gives us closure on what happened to the house that Maria (Themsie Times) was building for years in Qwa Qwa.

And do bring back old cast members to bid Mzansi farewell. Asseblief tog?

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.