Abusers don’t deserve protection

Bonang Matheba, Kelly Khumalo, Cici and Khanyi Mbau (I love my queens so much) showed everyone that you don’t need to protect a career of an abuser at your

expense.

All Shwa’s going to say to Thuli is, next time he “grabs you by your neck and drags you to your balcony” remember that you said we must drink water and mind our own business, girl!

