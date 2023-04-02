AKA suspects released. Why?

Were the AKA murder suspects arrested or not? Shwa hears the mystery men allegedly arrested in Cape Town were released during the wee hours of Wednesday morning. What’s with the secrecy, SAPS? Is this the Senzo Meyiwa saga playing out again?

Solutions needed, not Mbeki’s noise

Former president Thabo Mbeki out here blasting everyone right, left and centre. It’s much like the pot calling the kettle black. He forgets he was recalled during his term as president.

Haaike! Some people just want to make noise. Offer solutions and let the wonder that is SA thrive again.

Mkhwebane, Mafe case must end

Zandile Mafe is truly riding the government, hey. Now he’s been dragged off to a mental institution. Why was he even incarcerated… shame? Yes, Shwa heard he set parly on fire, but did he really? This case, like that of Busisiwe Mkhwebane, needs to end now.

Still on Mkhwebane, her fitness to hold office continues. Like, when are they gonna find mama is simply not fit. The inquiry is beyond boring now and a waste of state resources. Does Dali Mpofu not have better things to do than waste our time?

Ngwato, Du-Pont sang for rapist

Let’s be honest, she pulled a number on all of us darlings because no one can say that they saw this coming.

Not even her family.

Where does one even start? Her keeping a rapist with her minor girls or not renewing her registration with HPCSA?

Issa lot, chile.

Please send Shwa prison pics because when they find you girl, they’ll lock you up! And what is this that Shwa hears about Thabile Ngwato and Amanda Du-Pont having sung for Thabo Bester on his birthday?

Or should I say Tom Motsepe? Singing on top of their voices; it’s on record they can’t deny it. Moi is embarrassed on their behalf. But it all makes sense now. The reason Shwa did not receive an anonymous DM about this was because my celeb friends probably got free consultations.

Shwa dribbled by Dr Nandipha

For the first time in years, Shwa got dribbled. Yep, moi is accepting defeat and no, it’s not a man ya’ll, you know this is about Dr Nandipha.

Old geezers must take a back seat

Arthur, the self professed king of kwaito is gutsy, ekse! He’s really bringing back A Night With Legends, after some artists like Mdu pulled out last year claiming they were not paid.

We know he’s trying to make the likes of Boom Shaka, Trompies and Aba Shante trend again – but he and his old geezers need to take a back seat. No one wants to see them rolling on stage trying to create those 90s moves again. Backs will break.

