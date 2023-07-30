All that pink Barbie stuff and song a bit more than I can take

Hey Barbie, did Shwa’s invite get lost in the mail or what? Why wasn’t the hottest gossip girl invited to the event? Perhaps the South African Barbie team doesn’t think Shwa is good enough or deserving of being part of the pink event.

But then again, social media became quite nauseating after a while from all those pink posts… after all that darn pink, Shwa doesn’t even want to see red velvet cupcakes. And the most irritating song by Aqua “Barbie Girl” has found itself back in our lives, like honestly.

There’s nothing worse than that stupid song.

But Faith Nketsi looked hot, kudos to you, gal. As did Kim Jayde. But Nadia Jaftha is losing her pizazz – she looked rather boring. 5fm presenter Zanele Potelwa looked like Barbie graduating from high school. Ridiculous!

As for the film having an age restriction – what’s with that bull?

