Andre Onana showed disrespect to his country

Cameroon international and Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana showed disrespect to his country and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament by choosing to play for his club in a Premier League game on the eve of Cameroon’s opening match at the 2023 Afcon and thus missing Cameroon’s opening game on Monday.

Cameroon drew 1-1 with Guinea. Was Onana playing for Manchester United less than 25 hours before his country club Cameroon played their first game of Afcon 2023, him proving that he is not fully committed to representing his country?

This is the same Onana who after being sent home during the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar for disciplinary issues, retired from international football. Onana was recalled back into the squad last year.

Onana’s cousin, Fabrice Ondoa, was the goalkeeper when Cameroon faced Guinea. Fortunately, there is a member of the Onana family who is loyal to the Cameroon national football team. Shame on Onana! Well done, Ondoa.

