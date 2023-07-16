Anele, do your job and keep quiet!

Anele needs to learn to sit the heck down. Not everything requires her opinion – which she seems to think carries such mighty weight. Speaking about news anchors and their hairstyles. Really! Anele?

When you were prancing around at events in kaftans with barely anything underneath – does anyone tell you how distracting that is? Stick to you radio job there at 947 and leave the news readers alone.

