Another day another AKA memory for Nadia

By Sunday World
Last Sunday it was AKA’s birthday. Nadia Nakai was at the graveyard to commemorate her dearly departed’s B-day.
Last Sunday it was AKA’s birthday. Nadia Nakai was at the graveyard to commemorate her dearly departed’s B-day. Next Sunday it will be a year since Supamega was gunned down in Durban. Then it will be Valentine’s Day, and a year since Kiernan Forbes was laid to rest, then another birthday for Nakai without the love of her life … before we know it, it will be AKA’s 37th birthday, the second anniversary of his death …

And that is what time does; it waits for no man – or woman.

There’s a tribute album coming …  Nadia, Shwa is really spooking out now!

