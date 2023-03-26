Shwashwi: Another motion for tannie Tanya

Shwa doesn’t wanna be Tanya Campbell in any lifetime. Shame! How many motion of no confidence can one woman take?

In fact, Shwa thinks mayors are jinxed, so never aspire to be one. If they are not being booted out, they busy stealing and lying. By the way, when will Tshwane settle on a leader. Wow!

MMC Kunene for roads and transport

Kenny Kunene pulled up with his JRA team in their orange gear to patch some potholes in the main road of Eldorado Park on Human Rights Day.

The day was themed Operation Restore. Shwa just happened to drive by and saw the Sushi King, who looked kinda hideous in that Ray ban sunglasses and orange JRA jacket, jeans, and construction boots. Always forcing to be young, right Mr Kunene?

Mr Shushi King, fixing the roads now! Ag shem! Moi thinks that he does things for social media.

When Kunene was elected and media asked him what his plans are, he said: “I do not know where the kitchen is, I do not know where the toilet is.” Moi takes it that since he is in the streets working the ground, he found where the kitchen and toilet is? Shem! Kunene was accompanied by the MMC of housing Anthea Leitch, who always has layers of make-up on, instead of building layers of housing for the communities.

Cele and Lux’s rather small bomb

Nhlanhla Lux missed his calling. He should have been an actor. And Oscars would have been streaming at his door – he’s that good.

Imagine, the Minister of Police Bheki Cele shaking his head in disbelief when he rushed to the scene where Lux’s house was apparently “bombed”.

Must have been a rather small bomb, hey. And lying that your family was dead…shame on you.

Instead of chasing criminals you visit Lux’s home Minister Cele?

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author