Armani’s  water-scarcity project must be applauded

Shwa attended the #acquaforlife project by Armani last week Thursday in Muldersdrift.

Moi loves a good excuse to be out in the countryside.

The #acquaforlife storyline creeped deep into Shwa’s heart, Shem! I had to hold my tears throughout the entire event.

I mean, imagine a whole Armani brand taking care of people whom they have no business with and yet on such a personal level! They interacted with those affected by water-scarcity.

But then there was Nasiphi Ngcwabe showing up in a white dress with some safety belt. Girl, we trying to save the villages from drought and wena, you are saving yourself?

Dr Karishma Ramdev, darling, did you get a boob job? Moi could not help but notice you flexing them.

Seems to be the trend this year.

Roseanna Hall, darling, your outfit gave power rangers, with those robot shades, time to save the world!

Thandi Gama looked like a breath of fresh air in her white shirt and off-white pants, but darling, that makeup?

We are trying to save water, remember? Or are there alternatives to removing makeup?

Kirsty Gourley, you were so elegantly put together with a check dress that complemented your body and enhanced those beautiful legs. Share some tips, Moi loved it for you.

Lesley Mpofu gave us some French vibes in a nicely put together navy suit and a scarf tied around his neck. Bonjour!

The designer, Keneilwe Nei, had a very busy blue net over her shirt, good fashion. Not Natasha Joubert, arriving like she is reliving her Ms Universe 2020

moment, relax, that happened three years ago. Shem!

Jessica Mahlekisi, Shwa needs to say that you hosted us well, from receiving us at the door to directing the programme and interacting with guests with such pure energy.

Maara my sister, why were you wearing pink? We were asked so nicely to wear something blue.

