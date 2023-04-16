Auntie Pat surely influenced Mpho

Shwa noticed Patricia de Lille’s style rubbed off on axed mayor Mpho Phalatse, who showed up to the DA leadership contest rocking a pinstripe blue suit.

But Shwa must acknowledge that mama knows how to rock it – she looked classy and sophisticated. Pity her argumentative skills let her down. Shwa still thinks you were the best Joburg mayor compared to the rest of the clowns we’ve seen since your departure – including those in Tshwane. Can Thapelo Amad employ Moi as his public spokesperson? Dude keeps putting his foot in it.

