Bafana know how to deal with pompous Arabs

The current crop of Bafana Bafana has proved that with adequate love, hope and support from the South Africans – it can achieve a whole lot of things and unite the nation once more. Even if they don’t win this year’s Afcon tournament, the entire nation should cut them slack and just be proud of them for what they have achieved so far in Ivory Coast.

I mean the lads sent the tournament favourites and the number-one ranked African team packing.

They brought back the respect and pride South Africa deserves from the disrespectful north Africans by making sure that they cry their way back to Morocco, handing them a 2-0 thrashing.

Let Shwa take you down a short memory lane… at the 2019 Afcon held in Egypt, Bafana eliminated the host nation when they stunned the Egyptians and beat them 1-0 during their last 16 clash.

This year, we made sure that Tunisia finishes the group last in the group stages when we held them to a frustrating draw and on Tuesday we dealt with the silly, arrogant Moroccans.

Bafana Kaofela!

