Bujy is really embarrassing

Bujy brother… how dare you? You keep trying to be relevant. First you hurt Boity and then come back and apologise and now you are denying that it was blood on Boity’s face the night you attacked her.

The woman has the scars to prove it , it wasn’t wine on her face. You are no example to the men in this country – you are proof that this country doesn’t take gender based violence seriously.

