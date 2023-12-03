Cape Town’s club scene shows how chilled city is

Gossip girl jetted down to the Mother City of Mzansi as an excuse to get away from the scorching heatwave that’s torturing Gauteng residents. Shwa was invited to the Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Cape Town for the second annual Cape 2 Samba Festival.

The establishment has been marketed as one of luxurious venues in the Mother City.

If gossip mongers remember, the club had closed its doors following claims and counter-claims about threats from some gang leader. However, all of this is now water under the bridge. Things seem to be back to normal, under the new management.

The three-day festival really went all out to kick off the festive season in true boisterous, carnival style. This meant the infusion of carnival and lifestyle, from feathers to chains to sequence and sparkles galore.